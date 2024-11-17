Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Erik McCoy headshot

Erik McCoy Injury: Aggravates groin injury Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 17, 2024

McCoy is questionable to return to Sunday's Week 11 matchup versus Cleveland due to a groin injury.

McCoy landed on IR due to a groin injury in late September and sat out seven games. He was able to return for Sunday's contest against Cleveland but was deemed questionable to return in the second half due to another groin issue. Shane Lemieux has entered the game at center in McCoy's stead.

Erik McCoy
New Orleans Saints
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now