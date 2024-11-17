Erik McCoy Injury: Aggravates groin injury Sunday
McCoy is questionable to return to Sunday's Week 11 matchup versus Cleveland due to a groin injury.
McCoy landed on IR due to a groin injury in late September and sat out seven games. He was able to return for Sunday's contest against Cleveland but was deemed questionable to return in the second half due to another groin issue. Shane Lemieux has entered the game at center in McCoy's stead.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now