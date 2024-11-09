Erik McCoy Injury: Not returning for Week 10
McCoy (groin) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against Atlanta.
McCoy's 21-day practice window to return from injured reserve opened Thursday. He was able to log consecutive limited practices to end the week, but he'll remain sidelined for Sunday's contest after initially being listed as doubtful. McCoy's next chance to suit up will come in Week 11 against Cleveland on Nov. 17.
