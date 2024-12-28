Erik McCoy Injury: Placed on IR due to elbow injury
The Saints placed McCoy (elbow) on injured reserve Saturday.
McCoy's placement on IR comes as no surprise as he was already expected to miss the Saints' final two games of the regular season due to an elbow injury he suffered against the Packers in Week 16. Shane Lemieux is expected to serve as New Orleans' starting center for the last two games of the year, starting with Sunday's game against Las Vegas.
