Erik McCoy headshot

Erik McCoy Injury: Questionable for Week 11

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 15, 2024 at 3:44pm

McCoy (groin) logged a full practice Friday and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Browns, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.

McCoy opened the week with consecutive limited practices, but the 2019 second-round pick finished strong with a full practice Friday. Even with the questionable tag, Rod Walker of The New Orleans Advocate relays that McCoy should be activated off injured reserve ahead of Sunday's game. If that's the case, McCoy would likely start as center as Lucas Patrick has been ruled out for a second straight game due to an ankle injury.

