Erik McCoy Injury: Questionable for Week 13

McCoy (groin) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Rams, Luke Johnson of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

McCoy aggravated a groin injury during the Saints' Week 11 win over the Browns. Though he's listed as questionable, McCoy has not practiced all week, and with Lucas Patrick (calf) already ruled out for Sunday's game, Shane Lemieux would be in line to start at center if McCoy cannot play.