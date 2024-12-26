Erik McCoy Injury: Ruled out for Week 17

McCoy (elbow) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Raiders, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.

McCoy injured his elbow during the Saints' Week 16 loss to the Packers. He was able to avoid a major injury, though it appears as though he will not play in the Saints' final two games of the regular season, per Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football. Shane Lemieux will serve as New Orleans' starting center due to McCoy and Lucas Patrick (knee) both being ruled out for Sunday's game.