Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Erik McCoy headshot

Erik McCoy Injury: Ruled out for Week 17

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 26, 2024

McCoy (elbow) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Raiders, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.

McCoy injured his elbow during the Saints' Week 16 loss to the Packers. He was able to avoid a major injury, though it appears as though he will not play in the Saints' final two games of the regular season, per Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football. Shane Lemieux will serve as New Orleans' starting center due to McCoy and Lucas Patrick (knee) both being ruled out for Sunday's game.

Erik McCoy
New Orleans Saints
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now