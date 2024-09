Erik McCoy Injury: Shifts to IR

McCoy (groin) was placed on injured reserve Wednesday, Ross Jackson of WWL Louisiana reports.

McCoy's move to IR was imminent, as the 27-year-old sustained a groin injury during the Saints' Week 3 loss to the Eagles that requires surgery and is expected to sideline him for the next 6-to-8 weeks. Lucas Patrick will likely assume the Saints' first-team center duties while McCoy recovers from surgery.