Erik McCoy News: Past groin issue
McCoy (groin) has no injury designation ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Giants, Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reports.
McCoy practiced in a full capacity Friday after opening the Saints' week of practice with consecutive limited sessions, suggesting that he's moved past his groin injury in time for Sunday's contest. Expect the 27-year-old to serve as the Saints' starting center in Week 14.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now