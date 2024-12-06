Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Erik McCoy headshot

Erik McCoy News: Past groin issue

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 6, 2024

McCoy (groin) has no injury designation ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Giants, Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reports.

McCoy practiced in a full capacity Friday after opening the Saints' week of practice with consecutive limited sessions, suggesting that he's moved past his groin injury in time for Sunday's contest. Expect the 27-year-old to serve as the Saints' starting center in Week 14.

Erik McCoy
New Orleans Saints
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now