Ernest Jones Injury: Limited in Wednesday's practice

Jones (knee) was listed as a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Jones logged six tackles (two solo) and played all 58 snaps during the Seahawks' Week 17 win over the Bears. It appears he picked up a knee injury in the process, and his practice participation over the next two days will provide clarity on his chances of playing against the Rams on Sunday. In eight regular-season games with the Seahawks, Jones has recorded 85 tackles (45 solo), two pass defenses (including an interception) and one forced fumble.