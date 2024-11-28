Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Ernest Jones headshot

Ernest Jones Injury: Pops up on injury report

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 28, 2024

Jones (elbow/knee) was listed as a limited practice participant on Thursday's injury report, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.

Jones wasn't listed on Wednesday's injury report, but it appears the fourth-year linebacker is working through elbow and knee injuries. His practice participation Friday will indicate his status heading into Sunday's game against the Jets. In four regular-season games with the Seahawks, Jones has logged 47 tackles (24 solo) and one pass defensed.

Ernest Jones
Seattle Seahawks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now