Ernest Jones Injury: Questionable for Week 9
Jones (neck) is questionable for Sunday's matchup with the Rams, John Boyle of Seattle's official website reports.
Jones popped up on the injury report Friday with neck stiffness, ultimately missing practice as a result. The linebacker will have a couple days to get right before the team's Week 9 contest with Los Angeles, but if he is unable to go, Drake Thomas and Tyrice Knight are candidates to step into a starting role.
