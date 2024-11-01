Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Ernest Jones headshot

Ernest Jones Injury: Questionable for Week 9

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 1, 2024

Jones (neck) is questionable for Sunday's matchup with the Rams, John Boyle of Seattle's official website reports.

Jones popped up on the injury report Friday with neck stiffness, ultimately missing practice as a result. The linebacker will have a couple days to get right before the team's Week 9 contest with Los Angeles, but if he is unable to go, Drake Thomas and Tyrice Knight are candidates to step into a starting role.

Ernest Jones
Seattle Seahawks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now