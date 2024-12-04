Ernest Jones Injury: Still working through knee injury

Jones (knee) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Jones played throw elbow and knee injuries during the Seahawks' 26-21 win over the Jets this past Sunday, and he finished the game with eight tackles (six solo) while playing every single defensive snap. Jones appears to be past the elbow injury, and while he continues to work through a knee issue, that shouldn't prohibit him from suiting up against the Cardinals on Sunday.