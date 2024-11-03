Fantasy Football
Ernest Jones News: Active to face Los Angeles

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 3, 2024

Jones (neck) is active for Sunday's game against the Rams, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Jones was listed as questionable but is cleared to play and face his former team. The veteran linebacker was traded by the Rams to the Titans just ahead of Week 1, but Tennessee then flipped him to Seattle before Week 8. Jones logged 15 tackles (seven solo) in his Seahawks debut last Sunday.

