Ernest Jones headshot

Ernest Jones News: Does his thing again Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 10, 2024

Jones finished with eight tackles (six solo) and an interception in Seattle's 30-18 win over Arizona on Sunday.

With eight more tackles, Jones is up to 107 (65 solo) on the year between his time with the Titans and Seahawks. The fourth-year pro has made at least eight stops in all six of his games with Seattle. Jones also recorded over 100 tackles in 2022 and 2023 with the Rams.

Ernest Jones
Seattle Seahawks
