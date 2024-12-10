Ernest Jones News: Does his thing again Sunday
Jones finished with eight tackles (six solo) and an interception in Seattle's 30-18 win over Arizona on Sunday.
With eight more tackles, Jones is up to 107 (65 solo) on the year between his time with the Titans and Seahawks. The fourth-year pro has made at least eight stops in all six of his games with Seattle. Jones also recorded over 100 tackles in 2022 and 2023 with the Rams.
