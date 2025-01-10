Ernest Jones News: Hits 100 tackles again

Jones recorded 138 tackles (77 solo) and two pass breakups across 16 games between the Seahawks and Titans in 2024.

Jones recorded 44 tackles through six games with the Titans before being traded to Seattle, where he registered 94 stops to total 138 tackles, 13th in the league. The 2021 third-round pick will be an unrestricted free agent this offseason, and with the Seahawks having limited depth at the position, he's a good candidate to re-sign with the team.