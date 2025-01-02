Ernest Jones News: Logs full practice Thursday
Jones (knee) was a full participant in Thursday's practice, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
Jones was limited in Wednesday's practice due to a knee injury, but it doesn't appear to be a lingering issue as he was able to participate in Thursday's session without restrictions. The 2021 third-round pick has logged 129 tackles (74 solo), four pass defenses (including an interception) and one forced fumble across 15 games with the Titans and Seahawks this season.
