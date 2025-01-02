Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Ernest Jones headshot

Ernest Jones News: Logs full practice Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 2, 2025

Jones (knee) was a full participant in Thursday's practice, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Jones was limited in Wednesday's practice due to a knee injury, but it doesn't appear to be a lingering issue as he was able to participate in Thursday's session without restrictions. The 2021 third-round pick has logged 129 tackles (74 solo), four pass defenses (including an interception) and one forced fumble across 15 games with the Titans and Seahawks this season.

Ernest Jones
Seattle Seahawks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now