Ernest Jones News: Underwhelming performance in win

Jones recorded six tackles (two solo) in Thursday's 6-3 win over the Bears.

Jones has produced just 11 tackles (four solo) over the last two games, a disappointing figure considering he averaged 10.6 tackles per game through his first seven games with the Seahawks. He'll look to get back on track in the regular-season finale against the Rams, who selected him in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft.