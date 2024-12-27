Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Ernest Jones headshot

Ernest Jones News: Underwhelming performance in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 27, 2024

Jones recorded six tackles (two solo) in Thursday's 6-3 win over the Bears.

Jones has produced just 11 tackles (four solo) over the last two games, a disappointing figure considering he averaged 10.6 tackles per game through his first seven games with the Seahawks. He'll look to get back on track in the regular-season finale against the Rams, who selected him in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

Ernest Jones
Seattle Seahawks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now