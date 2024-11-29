Fantasy Football
Ernest Jones News: Will play Week 13 vs. Jets

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 29, 2024

Jones (elbow/knee) was a full participant in Friday's practice and does not carry an injury designation heading into Sunday's game against the Jets, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.

Jones appeared on Thursday's injury report due to elbow and knee injuries, but that doesn't appear to be a serious issue as he was able to practice in full Friday. Across 10 regular-season games (four with Tennesee, six with Seattle), Jones has logged 91 tackles (53 solo) and three pass defensed.

