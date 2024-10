Otomewo (calf) is inactive for Sunday's matchup against Green Bay.

A calf injury held Otomewo to a trio of limited practices this week, and he won't be able to play against the Packers. The defensive lineman has seen his role fluctuate throughout the campaign, and his best game came in Week 6 against Chicago when he notched a half-sack and played a season-high 46 percent of Jacksonville's defensive snaps.