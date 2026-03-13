Ethan Bonner News: Officially back with Miami

Bonner and the Dolphins agreed to terms on a one-year deal Friday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The 26-year-old has officially agreed to remain in Miami after spending the first three seasons of his NFL career with the team. Across 14 contests in 2025, Bonner tallied 15 total tackles and two passes defensed, including one interception, while playing just 91 defensive snaps. He's expected to compete for a depth role in the Dolphins' secondary ahead of the 2026 season.