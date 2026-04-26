Ethan Conner News: Joining the Jaguars

The Jaguars signed Connor as an undrafted free agent Sunday.

Connor played three collegiate seasons at Troy, producing 31 receptions for 397 receiving yards and 3 receiving touchdowns over 11 games in his final season. The tight end comes in at 6-foot-4 and 245 pounds, making him smaller than the other depth-level tight ends currently on the Jaguars' roster. With marginal receiving upside and a smaller frame, it will likely be difficult for Connor to work his way up the depth chart and would take an exceptional showing at the team's camp for him to be considered for the 53-man roster.