Ethan Conner headshot

Ethan Conner News: Waived by Jacksonville

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 17, 2026

Conner was waived by the Jaguars on Monday.

The tight end signed with the Jaguars in April as an undrafted free agent after three collegiate seasons at Troy. Conner caught 31 passes for 397 receiving yards and three receiving touchdowns in his final college season last year, and he faced an uphill battle to make Jacksonville's 53-man roster.

Ethan Conner
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Download our FREE app