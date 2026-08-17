Ethan Conner News: Waived by Jacksonville
Conner was waived by the Jaguars on Monday.
The tight end signed with the Jaguars in April as an undrafted free agent after three collegiate seasons at Troy. Conner caught 31 passes for 397 receiving yards and three receiving touchdowns in his final college season last year, and he faced an uphill battle to make Jacksonville's 53-man roster.
Ethan Conner
Free Agent
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