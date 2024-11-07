Ethan Evans Injury: Limited to open week

Evans (illness) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com reports.

Evans was sidelined for the Rams' Week 9 overtime win over the Seahawks due to an illness. Per Adam Grosbard of The Orange County Register, head coach Sean McVay relayed Thursday that Evans would be available for Monday's game against the Dolphins, and it appears the punter should be good to go after logging a limited practice to open the week.