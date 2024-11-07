Ethan Evans News: On track to return Week 10

Evans is no longer dealing with the illness that sidelined him Week 9 against Seattle, and he'll be able to return Monday versus Miami, Adam Grosbard of The Orange County Register reports.

Evans was shelved by an illness ahead of last Sunday's win over the Seahawks, but Rams coach Sean McVay indicated Thursday that the punter is now past the issue. Ty Zentner, who punted for the Rams against Seattle, reverted to the practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log.