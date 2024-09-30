Ethan Pocic Injury: Day-to-day with ankle issue

Head coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters Monday that Pocic is considered day-to-day with an ankle injury, Kelsey Russo of the Browns' official site reports.

Cleveland's top center exited and returned to the Browns' Week 4 loss to the Raiders due to an ankle injury, and following Stefanski's comments Monday, it appears Pocic avoided a serious issue. The 29-year-old's practice participation during the week will provide a better indication of his potential availability for a Week 5 matchup against the Commanders.