Ethan Pocic News: Probably in line to start now
Pocic looks like the clear starting center in Baltimore with Danny Pinter likely out for the season with a torn patella tendon, Jason La Canfora of SI.com reports.
The veteran center signed a one-year, $4.5-million deal late in the offseason, perhaps to start anyway, though Pinter was seeing first-team reps during training camp even after Pocic returned from a recent ankle injury. With Pinter down, Pocic looks like the next man up on the depth chart. The former Brown and Seahawk made 57 regular-season starts for Cleveland over the last four years.
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