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Ethan Pocic News: Probably in line to start now

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 20, 2026

Pocic looks like the clear starting center in Baltimore with Danny Pinter likely out for the season with a torn patella tendon, Jason La Canfora of SI.com reports.

The veteran center signed a one-year, $4.5-million deal late in the offseason, perhaps to start anyway, though Pinter was seeing first-team reps during training camp even after Pocic returned from a recent ankle injury. With Pinter down, Pocic looks like the next man up on the depth chart. The former Brown and Seahawk made 57 regular-season starts for Cleveland over the last four years.

Ethan Pocic
Baltimore Ravens
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