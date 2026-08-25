Ethan Robinson Injury: Let go with injury settlement
The Dolphins waived Robinson (undisclosed) from injured reserve with an injury settlement, per the NFL's transaction log.
Robinson was placed on injured reserve in mid-August. The cornerback has already cleared waivers and is now a free agent able to sign with any team once he regains his health. Robinson played two games with the Vikings in 2025, totalling nine special teams snaps between the two contests.
Ethan Robinson
Free Agent
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