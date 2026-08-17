Ethan Robinson headshot

Ethan Robinson Injury: Placed on IR

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 17, 2026 at 11:12pm

Robinson (undisclosed) was placed on injured reserve by the Dolphins on Monday, per the NFL's official transaction log.

Robinson was waived with an injury designation Sunday after suffering an undisclosed injury, and he is now set to miss the entirety of the 2026 season while on injured reserve. The cornerback could play again this year if he is able to reach an injury settlement with Miami, but he'll otherwise have to shift his focus to training camp in 2027.

Ethan Robinson
Miami Dolphins
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Download our FREE app