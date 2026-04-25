Evan Beerntsen headshot

Evan Beerntsen News: Snared by Ravens

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 25, 2026

The Ravens selected Beerntsen in the seventh round of the 2026 NFL Draft, 253rd overall.

Beerntsen spent six years at South Dakota state -- where he started 47 games -- before transferring to Northwestern for his final year of eligibility in 2025. He'll turn 26 years old in September, but he showed enough athleticism at 6-foot-4, 301 pounds to get a chance in the NFL. Beerntsen will serve as a reserve option if he makes the 53-man roster in Baltimore.

Evan Beerntsen
Baltimore Ravens
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