Evan Brown News: Lands in Houston
Brown signed a one-year contract worth up to $3.5 million with the Texans on Saturday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Brown is an NFL veteran who began his career as a backup but has worked mostly as a starter over the past five seasons. Last year, he started all 11 games in which he played as a member of the Cardinals. Brown is a candidate to start at left guard for Houston, though he could compete with Jarrett Patterson for that role.
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