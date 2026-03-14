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Evan Brown News: Lands in Houston

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 14, 2026 at 9:21pm

Brown signed a one-year contract worth up to $3.5 million with the Texans on Saturday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Brown is an NFL veteran who began his career as a backup but has worked mostly as a starter over the past five seasons. Last year, he started all 11 games in which he played as a member of the Cardinals. Brown is a candidate to start at left guard for Houston, though he could compete with Jarrett Patterson for that role.

Evan Brown
Houston Texans
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