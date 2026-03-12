Evan Brown News: Let go by Arizona

The Cardinals released Brown (personal) on Thursday, Bo Brack of GoPHNX.com reports.

The move will save the Cardinals approximately $5 million of salary cap space. He started in all 11 regular-season games he appeared in last year, but he did not play in Arizona's last five games due to a personal matter. Now that he's a free agent, Brown will have the opportunity to sign a team looking to bolster its offensive line with a guard.