Evan Brown headshot

Evan Brown News: Let go by Arizona

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 12, 2026

The Cardinals released Brown (personal) on Thursday, Bo Brack of GoPHNX.com reports.

The move will save the Cardinals approximately $5 million of salary cap space. He started in all 11 regular-season games he appeared in last year, but he did not play in Arizona's last five games due to a personal matter. Now that he's a free agent, Brown will have the opportunity to sign a team looking to bolster its offensive line with a guard.

Evan Brown
 Free Agent
