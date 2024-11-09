Fantasy Football
Evan Deckers headshot

Evan Deckers Injury: Activated from IR

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 9, 2024

The Buccaneers activated Deckers (hamstring) off injured reserve Saturday, Greg Auman of Fox Sports reports.

Deckers was placed on injured reserve in late September after suffering a hamstring injury in Week 3 against Denver. Decker was a full practice participant all week, and although he's listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the 49ers, his activation from IR indicates he has a good chance of playing.

Evan Deckers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
