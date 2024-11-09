Evan Deckers Injury: Activated from IR
The Buccaneers activated Deckers (hamstring) off injured reserve Saturday, Greg Auman of Fox Sports reports.
Deckers was placed on injured reserve in late September after suffering a hamstring injury in Week 3 against Denver. Decker was a full practice participant all week, and although he's listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the 49ers, his activation from IR indicates he has a good chance of playing.
