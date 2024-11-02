Evan Deckers Injury: Not returning from IR in Week 9

Deckers (hamstring) has been ruled out for Monday's contest versus Kansas City, Brianna Dix of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

Deckers has been out of action since injuring his hamstring and landing or IR in late September. He had his practice window opened Thursday and subsequently logged three full practices, but Tampa Bay has determined he's not yet ready to return to action. Deckers' next chance to suit up will be Sunday, Nov. 10 against San Francisco.