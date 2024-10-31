Evan Deckers Injury: Practice window opens

The Buccaneers announced Thursday that Deckers (hamstring) has had his 21-day practice window opened, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

Deckers can be fully activated from IR at any time in his 21-day practice window, and potentially as early as Monday's game against the Chiefs. Once fully healthy, Deckers will likely usurp Zach Triner as Tampa Bay's top long snapper.