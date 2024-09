Evan Deckers Injury: Will miss time

Deckers (hamstring) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Deckers suffered the injury in Sunday's loss to the Broncos and will now be forced to miss the team's next four games, leaving the Buccaneers without their long snapper. In a corresponding move, the team signed Zach Triner from their practice squad to handle that role starting Sunday against the Eagles.