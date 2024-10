Engram (hamstring) was a limited participant in practice Wednesday.

Engram's practice participation continues to be limited by the hamstring injury that led to a four-game absence earlier in the season, but he has looked fine on game days recently, catching all 15 of his targets across Weeks 6 and 7. Barring a setback, Engram should be available for Sunday's favorable matchup against a Packers defense that has struggled against tight ends.