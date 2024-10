Engram (hamstring) was a limited practice participant Wednesday.

After missing Weeks 2-5 with a hamstring injury, Engram returned for Sunday's 35-16 loss to the Bears and caught each of his 10 targets for 102 while handling 62 percent snap share and 75 percent route share. Injury reports Thursday and Friday should provide a better idea about whether his hamstring is still a concern or the Jaguars are just being cautious.