Engram (hamstring) was limited at practice Wednesday.

Engram hasn't seen game snaps since injuring his hamstring in pregame warmups ahead of Week 2 action, but Adam Schefter of ESPN relayed earlier this week that coach Doug Pederson thinks "the chances of" the tight end "getting back in here this week are pretty good." The Jaguars face the Bears in London on Sunday at 9:30 AM ET.