Evan Engram Injury: Misses another practice

Engram (hamstring) remained sidelined at practice Thursday.

Engram also missed Wednesday's session, which sets the stage for Friday's practice to be pivotal in terms of the tight end's chances of suiting up Sunday against the Texans. If Engram is forced to miss another contest, Brenton Strange would once again be in line to see added opportunities in Jacksonville's passing offense this weekend.