Evan Engram Injury: Misses practice Wednesday

Engram (hamstring) didn't practice Wednesday.

Coach Doug Pederson acknowledged Tuesday that it'll be a close call on whether Engram will be able to play against Houston on Sunday, Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com reports. The tight end last saw game action in Week 1, and if he remains sidelined versus the Texans this weekend, Brenton Strange would be in line to continue to see added opportunities in Jacksonville's offense.