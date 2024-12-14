Fantasy Football
Evan Engram headshot

Evan Engram Injury: Officially on IR

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 14, 2024

Engram (shoulder) was placed on injured reserve Saturday, Demetrius Harvey of The Florida Times-Union reports.

It was announced earlier this week Engram would miss the rest of the season due to a torn labrum, so this is just a transactional move by the Jaguars. The veteran has one year remaining on his contract with zero guarantees on his $14.75 million base salary, which means it's entirely possible the team could move on from Engram with the projected coaching and potential front office changes on the horizon.

Evan Engram
Jacksonville Jaguars
