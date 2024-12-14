Evan Engram Injury: Officially on IR

Engram (shoulder) was placed on injured reserve Saturday, Demetrius Harvey of The Florida Times-Union reports.

It was announced earlier this week Engram would miss the rest of the season due to a torn labrum, so this is just a transactional move by the Jaguars. The veteran has one year remaining on his contract with zero guarantees on his $14.75 million base salary, which means it's entirely possible the team could move on from Engram with the projected coaching and potential front office changes on the horizon.