Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Evan Engram headshot

Evan Engram Injury: Out for the season

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 13, 2024 at 8:02am

Engram (shoulder) will miss the rest of the season due to a torn labrum, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Jaguars coach Doug Pederson made the announcement Friday, after the tight end missed consecutive practices. Brenton Strange figures to step in as Jacksonville's starter, just as he did earlier this season when Engram was out with a hamstring injury. Engram will have surgery soon and should be ready for Week 1 of 2025, but his future in Jacksonville is uncertain with one year remaining on his contract and no current guarantees for a $14.75 million base salary.

Evan Engram
Jacksonville Jaguars
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now