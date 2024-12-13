Evan Engram Injury: Out for the season

Engram (shoulder) will miss the rest of the season due to a torn labrum, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Jaguars coach Doug Pederson made the announcement Friday, after the tight end missed consecutive practices. Brenton Strange figures to step in as Jacksonville's starter, just as he did earlier this season when Engram was out with a hamstring injury. Engram will have surgery soon and should be ready for Week 1 of 2025, but his future in Jacksonville is uncertain with one year remaining on his contract and no current guarantees for a $14.75 million base salary.