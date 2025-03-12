Evan Engram Injury: Signing with Broncos

Engram (shoulder) is signing a two-year contract with Denver, according to agent Mike McCartney.

The Jaguars released Engram in early March, about 11 weeks after he had surgery to repair a torn labrum in his left shoulder. He may not practice this spring but should be ready by Week 1, at which point he'll be 31 years old and taking over as the top pass-catching TE in an offense that sent just 13.1 percent of its targets to the position last year (second lowest rate in the league). That number will rise considerably if Engram stays relatively healthy, although he's unlikely to match his per-game volume from the past two years in Jacksonville, where injuries to Christian Kirk and other wideouts forced extra targets in the tight end's direction.