Engram caught four of five targets for 36 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 30-27 loss to the Packers.

Engram cashed in his first touchdown of the season in the second half of a narrow loss to Green Bay. The athletic tight end had participated in just three games prior to Sunday's score, marking a good time for fantasy managers in need of a tight end to pick up the veteran. Engram carries value into a Week 9 matchup against the Eagles next Sunday.