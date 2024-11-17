Evan Engram News: Does little with five catches

Engram secured five of seven targets for 28 yards in the Jaguars' 52-6 loss to the Lions on Sunday.

Engram tied Brian Thomas for the team lead in receptions and targets but was a distant second in receiving yards. It was the third straight game with at least five receptions for Engram, but he's failed to top 45 receiving yards in five straight games. The veteran tight end will hope to have Trevor Lawrence (shoulder) back under center in Week 13 against the Texans following a Week 12 bye.