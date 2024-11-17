Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Evan Engram headshot

Evan Engram News: Does little with five catches

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 17, 2024

Engram secured five of seven targets for 28 yards in the Jaguars' 52-6 loss to the Lions on Sunday.

Engram tied Brian Thomas for the team lead in receptions and targets but was a distant second in receiving yards. It was the third straight game with at least five receptions for Engram, but he's failed to top 45 receiving yards in five straight games. The veteran tight end will hope to have Trevor Lawrence (shoulder) back under center in Week 13 against the Texans following a Week 12 bye.

Evan Engram
Jacksonville Jaguars
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now