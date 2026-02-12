Evan Engram headshot

Evan Engram News: Lackluster year in Denver

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 12, 2026 at 10:04am

Engram ended the 2025 campaign with 50 receptions on 76 targets for 461 yards and one touchdown, adding one carry for seven yards across 16 regular-season games. He added three catches on six targets for 26 yards over two playoff contests.

Engram's first year in Denver was mostly a disappointment, as the tight end was not a major part of the offensive game plan most weeks. The veteran played over 50 percent of the Broncos' offensive snaps just three times during the regular season, while teammate Adam Trautman saw the field as a blocking specialist more often. With that said, Engram still managed to finish third in receiving yards behind just Courtland Sutton (1,017) and Troy Franklin (709), as quarterback Bo Nix spread the ball around to several different pass catchers throughout the season. The 31-year-old remains under contract for the 2026 season, but based on his current usage in head coach Sean Payton's offense, he'll likely be difficult to trust for consistent fantasy production once again.

Evan Engram
Denver Broncos
