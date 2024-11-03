Evan Engram News: Leading receiver off 10 targets

Engram finished with five receptions (on 10 targets) for 45 yards in Sunday's 28-23 loss to the Eagles.

Engram led the Jaguars in receiving yards, receptions and targets in a game during which the offense did not score a passing touchdown. The 30-year-old produced a solid fantasy score on the heels of his first touchdown catch of the season. The veteran tight end is now averaging six receptions for 54.5 yards over his last four games since returning from injury. Engram should be considered a reliable fantasy play heading into next Sunday's tilt against Minnesota.