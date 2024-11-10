Evan Engram News: Six catches in loss

Engram recorded six receptions on eight targets for 40 yards in Sunday's 12-7 loss to the Vikings.

Engram was one of the few Jacksonville pass catchers who was able to get anything going with Mac Jones under center. He led the team in targets and was the only player to record more than a pair of receptions. The end result was still uninspiring for Engram, as he was targeted primarily in short areas of the field, limiting his ability to rack up meaningful yardage.