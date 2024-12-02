Evan Engram News: Team-high catch total in loss

Engram secured seven of nine targets for 41 yards in the Jaguars' 23-20 loss to the Texans on Sunday.

Engram's catch total was a team-high figure, and the veteran tight end checked in third in targets behind wideouts Parker Washington (12) and Brian Thomas (10). Engram has at least five receptions in all but one of the seven games he's played since returning from a four-week stint on injured reserve due to a hamstring issue. Even if Mac Jones remains the starting quarterback the rest of the way in place of Trevor Lawrence (concussion), the veteran tight end's fantasy outlook should remain solid considering he's typically on the other end of high-percentage throws.