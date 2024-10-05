Evan Hull News: Elevated to active roster

Hull was elevated from the practice squad Saturday.

The assumption is that Trey Sermon and Tyler Goodson will operate in a platoon to replace the injured Jonathan Taylor (ankle), but it was Hull, a 2023 fifth-round pick, that actually opened as the starting running back in 2023 with Taylor sidelined, only to suffer what became a season-ending knee injury a few plays into his rookie campaign. Hull then put together a solid preseason, but he still ultimately was waived in favor of Sermon and Goodson. Fantasy managers should take the Colts at their word when it comes to the running back depth chart, but it wouldn't be surprising to see the second-year pro emerge as an option given Hull's success in a relatively difficult Northwestern offense (1,922 rushing yards across 417 carries over his final two collegiate years).